Hyderabad | Criminal cases booked against owners for issuing bounced cheques to GHMC for property tax

April 17, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
File photo Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office in Hyderabad.

File photo Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken stern action against about 40 property owners for issuing cheques, towards property tax payment, which have bounced during encashment. Criminal cases have been filed against them in various police stations across the city against the owners, whose combined bounced cheque value amounted to ₹11 crore.

The cheques pertained to property tax payment for the year 2023-24, during which a total ₹1921 crore has been collected by GHMC, a statement informed.

Cases will be filed in the coming days too against cheque bounce instances, hence the Commissioner D. Ronald Rose urged the defaulters to pay the tax immediately. Five percent rebate being offered on property tax for the current year will end on April 30, he said.

Hyderabad / Telangana

