GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GHMC resorting to seizure of properties of tax defaulters

March 23, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
GHMC’s house tax collection is still short of ₹500 crore - ₹600 crore.

GHMC’s house tax collection is still short of ₹500 crore - ₹600 crore.

With only a week left for the financial year-end, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is resorting to desperate measures to recover property tax arrears from long-time defaulters.

Circle-level officials of the Revenue wing have started to seize the properties with regard to which the dues of more than one year are pending, causing anxiety among the residents less than two months ahead of parliamentary elections. While officials are mum about the procedure adopted, it has come to light that commercial properties are being targeted in the drive, after issue of notices and warrants.

About 140 properties have been seized across the 30 circles so far, with Jubilee Hills and Yousufguda alone accounting for over 60 seized properties. Already, a one time settlement scheme is on offer for the defaulters, for whom 90% interest waiver will be available if they settle the dues along with 10% interest. Sources informed that the scheme has not evoked much interest, forcing the officials to resort to extreme measures in order to fill the coffers.

While the corporation targets to earn ₹2,100 crore in the current year by way of property tax, the collection is still short of ₹500 crore- ₹600 crore, it is learnt.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / taxes and duties

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.