GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Action initiated against those who issued bounced cheques towards property tax

This year, the unrealised amount due to bounced cheques stands at close to ₹10 crore, from about 700-800 assessees, say officials

April 12, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

V Swathi
V. Swathi
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation head office in Hyderabad.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation head office in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities have started taking action against property owners who issued invalid cheques towards payment of property tax dues last year.

After consultation with the legal team, notices are being sent to the defaulters whose cheques bounced at the bank. Action will be taken against them under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, which penalises the dishonour of any cheque issued in the discharge of the whole or part of any debt or other liability. Bounced cheques have been a problem for the corporation every financial year end, but action has never been initiated thus far.

This year, the unrealised amount due to bounced cheques stands at close to ₹10 crore, from about 700-800 assessees, officials informed. “We failed to take action earlier because notices were to be sent within one month of the cheque bounce instance. This year, the commissioner is very serious about action against the defaulters, hence we have started issuing notices. Based on the response to the notices, we will file criminal cases against the defaulters,” an official informed under the condition of anonymity.

Invalid cheques include those with signature mismatch, the ones with overwriting, and a large number of them with insufficient funds in the account. There are also cheques issued for closed accounts, shared the official. Action will also be initiated against the bill collectors through whom significantly larger portion of the bounced cheques are received.

“There are instances when bill collectors, under the pressure of increasing the collection and meeting the targets, force the assessees to give cheques even without sufficient balance. Action is being planned to discourage such behaviour,” another official said.

Earlier, all the cheques would be shown as revenue online, even before they were realised, leading to audit issues. Later, a system has been developed whereby the assessee would be given only a provisional acknowledgement, and the final receipt would be generated only after the cheque is realised.

Related Topics

Telangana / construction and property / taxes and duties

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.