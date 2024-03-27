GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Extended metro services tonight for IPL match at Hyderabad’s Uppal stadium

Entry will be allowed at Nagole, Uppal, Stadium and NGRI stations only. At other stations only exits will be allowed during these extended hours: HMR MD N.V.S. Reddy

March 27, 2024 02:44 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad Metro Rail will be available beyond the scheduled close hours in view of the IPL match at Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium at Uppal on March 27, 2024. File

Hyderabad Metro Rail will be available beyond the scheduled close hours in view of the IPL match at Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium at Uppal on March 27, 2024. File | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Hyderabad Metro Rail will be running metro services beyond the scheduled close hours in view of the IPL T20 cricket match at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium at Uppal on Wednesday night.

Traffic restrictions for IPL match in Uppal on Wednesday

Accordingly, the last train will depart from their respective terminal stations at 12.15 a.m. to reach their respective destinations at around 1.10 a.m in all the three routes – Red Line (LB Nagar to Miyapur), Blue Line (Nagole to Raidurg) and Green Line (JBS to MGBS). Entry will be allowed at Nagole, Uppal, Stadium and NGRI stations only. At other stations only exits will be allowed during these extended hours, informed MD N.V.S. Reddy in a press release.

2,800 policemen to monitor security for IPL matches at Uppal

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.