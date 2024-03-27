Traffic restrictions for IPL match in Uppal on Wednesday

March 27, 2024 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

In view of the 2024 Indian Premier League match at Uppal’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on March 27, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi has announced traffic restrictions, particularly for heavy vehicles.

For smooth flow of traffic, diversions will be implemented from 4 p.m. to 11.50 p.m. by Rachakonda traffic police .

Heavy vehicles including lorries, dumpers, earth movers, water tankers, RMC trucks and all other types of trucks travelling from Chengicherla, Boduppal, Peerzadiguda towards Uppal will be diverted to HMDA Bhaghyath layout, Nagole.

Those travelling from LB Nagar to Nagole will be diverted at Nagole Metro Station towards HMDA Layout - Boduppal- Chengicherla X Road.

Meanwhile, vehicles travelling from Tarnaka towards Uppal will be diverted from Habsiguda X Road to Nacharam - IOCL Cherlapally.