Hyderabad

Airport duty free shop goes online

GMR led ‘Hyderabad Duty Free’ goes online with ‘Click & Collect’ service as part of their Omni-channel Strategy  

Hyderabad Duty Free (HDF), a division of GMR Hospitality and Retail Limited that manages and operates duty free shops at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), launched an online “click & collect” facility on Thursday, allowing international passengers to pre-book their choice of products online and collect it while taking the flight through the airport.

The online platform is to make purchasing duty free products ‘safer’ during the COVID-19 pandemic for international flyers. Passengers wanting to avail this facility will first have to register themselves on HDF website www.hyderabaddutyfree.com. Then, they can key in their travel and passport details.

After this, they can select their choice of products available on HDF website and place an order well ahead of their scheduled travel, for which they would be issued a receipt along with order details. They can collect their product from HDF store at the airport at the time of undertaking their international travel, after showing the receipt, passport and boarding pass. Special discounts and promotions are available on HDF website compared to conventional in-store shopping, said a press release.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2020 11:30:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/airport-duty-free-shop-goes-online/article33087668.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY