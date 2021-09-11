Waterlogging in several parts of Delhi as rain lashes city

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) said the filed staff is on the ground to pump out water from streets.

Waterlogging has been reported from several parts of the national capital including Moti Bagh and R.K. Puram in South Delhi after rains lashed the city on Saturday morning.

According to civic agencies, apart from Moti Bagh and R.K. Puram, other stretches including Madhu Vihar, Hari Nagar, Rohtak Road, Badarpur, Som Vihar, Ring Road near I.P. Station, Vikas Marg, Sangam Vihar, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Munirka, Rajpur Khurd, Nangloi and Kirari also witnessed waterlogging.

People posted pictures and videos of waterlogged streets on social media.

In a video on Twitter purportedly showing waterlogged streets in Madhu Vihar, some DTC cluster buses could be seen standing in the water, and other commuters manoeuvring their vehicles through the inundated road.

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) said the filed staff is on the ground to pump out water from streets.

"Due to heavy rain in the early morning (on Saturday), waterlogging occurred at a number of places. We are tackling those issues on priority. Our staff is present round the clock to monitor the situation," a PWD official said.