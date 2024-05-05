GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teen boy allegedly sexually assaulted in Delhi Metro, police looking into matter

The boy said that he got down from the metro and a guard escorted him to the next train but the man chased him

May 05, 2024 11:37 am | Updated 12:04 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Metro train.

Delhi Metro train. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted and chased by a man in Delhi Metro. The city police said they are looking into the matter.

The alleged incident happened on Friday night at Rajiv Chowk metro station. The teenager took to social networking platform X to share his ordeal.

In a series of posts, the boy wrote, "I just got assaulted in Delhi Metro right now at Rajiv chowk station. I am a 16-year-old boy and I was travelling alone in the metro."

Minor girl allegedly raped, found unconscious at Delhi metro station

The boy said that he boarded the train, headed towards Samaypur Badli, from Rajiv chowk station between 8:30-9:30 p.m.

The boy alleged that the man tried to touch his private parts.

“I felt something on my bottom as soon as I entered the train but I brushed it off thinking it's someone's bag or someone mistouched me but I was wrong…I was terrified,” he said in the following post.

Delhi Police said that they were looking into the matter and trying to approach the boy.

The boy said that he got down from the metro and a guard escorted him to the next train but the man chased him.

School teacher arrested for molesting woman at Delhi metro’s IP Extension station

"As soon as I reached my station (Kashmere gate) I got out and tried to go the opposite way trying to trick him and it worked for a while but eventually I had to go to the yellow line and he caught me on my way. I got on the escalator as fast as I could," he said.

He said the man touched him for the third time. “I had enough and I grabbed his hair and clicked a picture of him. I was scared and shaking but I did it anyways. After that I waited a while there and he tried to argue but nothing happened," he said.

The boy also shared a picture of the man.

