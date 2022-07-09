School teacher arrested for molesting woman at IP Extension metro station

A 33-year-old man working as a school teacher in Delhi has been arrested at IP Extension metro station for harassing and molesting a woman, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (Delhi Metro) Jitendra Mani said a complaint was received on Thursday from the station controller of IP Extension metro station, where a woman claimed that she was being eve-teased by a person.

Both the accused and victim work as teachers in different primary schools. The accused has been identified as Rajesh Chand Meena.

According to the police, the 30-year-old victim left the school on Thursday, and she went to the office of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for some work, where she observed that a person was stalking her. She later went to the IP Extension metro station where she again found Meena.

When the woman entered a lift at the metro station, the accused followed her in and nobody else was present except the two. Meena then molested the woman and threatened that he would kill her if she told anyone about the incident, the DCP said.

The police said around one-and-a-half-year ago, the victim had complained against Meena to her school authorities and also filed a police complaint, following which the latter had promised not to harass and stalk her. Earlier, the accused and victim were teachers in two different schools in Patparganj but following the police complaint, the accused was transferred to a school in Gokulpuri.

A case has been lodged against Meena under Sections 354 (assault), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (offence of sextortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a similar incident, the Delhi police had arrested a 40-year-old man on Wednesday for molesting a 21-year-old woman and flashing at her at Jor Bagh metro station. The incident took place on June 2. Using the electronic surveillance systems of the trains and metro stations, the CCTVs were scanned to trace and nab the accused, according to Mr Mani.