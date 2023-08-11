HamberMenu
AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha

AAP MP Raghav Chadha was on Friday suspended from Rajya Sabha for "gross violation of rule, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct"

August 11, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha. | Photo Credit: ANI

AAP MP Raghav Chadha was on Friday suspended from Rajya Sabha for "gross violation of rule, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct", pending a report by the privileges committee.

His suspension followed a motion moved by the Leader of House Piyush Goyal who sought action against the AAP leader for including names of some members of Upper House without their consent in a proposed select committee for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Parliament Monsoon Session Updates

The motion was passed by a voice vote.

