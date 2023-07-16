Spat over Hathnikund barrage rages on; AAP seeks lodging of FIR

July 16, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

AAP on Saturday stepped up its attack on the BJP over the release of water from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar, Haryana, and demanded a probe and filing of an FIR against those responsible for causing floods in Delhi.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the floods were not a natural calamity but a crisis planned and executed by the BJP to harass and punish the residents of Delhi and defame Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “The BJP deliberately diverted water from Hathnikund barrage towards Delhi instead of utilising the eastern and western canals. This resulted in unprecedented flooding in the Capital even in the absence of heavy rainfall,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj pointed out that despite the city receiving moderate rainfall over the past six days, it found itself inundated and the Yamuna surged beyond its danger mark. He said water from the Hathnikund barrage in BJP-ruled Haryana is released through the western and eastern canals, and a passageway leading to Delhi. “Over 3.5 lakh cusecs of water was released towards Delhi, but the western and eastern canals were left dry.”

BJP hits back

Dismissing the allegations, Devender Singh, the Haryana CM’s adviser (irrigation), said as per the guidelines of the Central Water Commission, if the inflow of water in the barrage is over one lakh cusecs, then it cannot be diverted to the western and eastern canals. He said AAP leaders were spreading misinformation on social media and the Delhi government was creating an unnecessary controversy to hide its negligence and incompetence in handling the crisis.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also targeted the AAP leaders over the issue and said that they had “mastered the art of misleading people”. He blamed the floods on the Delhi government’s failure to desilt the Yamuna.

“Haryana CM Manohar Lal had said yesterday that water is systematically released from the Hathnikund barrage towards Delhi and it flows through Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat and Sonipat areas in Haryana, which all are also facing floods,” he said.