Delhi CM admits to drainage system issues: ‘no time for finger-pointing’

July 11, 2023 02:55 am | Updated 02:55 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said Delhi’s drainage system is “not designed to handle the unprecedented level of rain” seen in the last two days, which has led to waterlogging and overflowing drains in several parts.

At a press conference, the CM said, “Delhi was able to handle 100-125 mm rainfall in the past few years. But From July 8 to July 9, Delhi received 153 mm of rainfall. This is the highest in 40 years, due to which the people are facing difficulties.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued orange alert for Sunday and Monday. In the 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on Monday, the city received 107.3 mm of rainfall, followed by 2.9 mm of rainfall in the next nine hours, according to the IMD. Light to moderate rain is expected on Tuesday and more rains are predicted every day till next Sunday, it added.

Plan since 1976

The city’s current drainage master plan was drawn up in 1976 when its population was around 60 lakh. Since then, the population has increased about fourfold, but a new drainage master plan is yet to be finalised and implemented by the Delhi government.

Mr. Kejriwal said the government was doing all it could to clear waterlogging. “The PWD is running 680 water pumps across the city to clear waterlogged areas. We also have 326 temporary pumps and 100 mobile pumps that are in use.”

Stating that it was not the time for “finger-pointing”, he said, “This is the time when everyone, the State governments, the Centre and the people need to come together and work.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendra Sachdeva said Mr. Kejriwal saying that the city was “not prepared” for such levels of rain, despite the IMD’s warning, is proof of his incompetence.

‘Proof of negligence’

“The Chief Minister now asking Delhi Police for a list of vulnerable places from the point of view of waterlogging is also proof of his government’s negligence,” Mr. Sachdeva said, adding that the government neglected proper drainage in the low-lying colonies.

Earlier in the day, BJP workers led by Mr. Sachdeva and Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri held a protest near the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters, accusing the government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi of corruption in desilting and cleaning of drains before the monsoon.