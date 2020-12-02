Shaheen Bagh dadi Bilkis not allowed to join farmers’ stir

The octogenarian who rose to fame as Shaheen Bagh dadi came to join the farmers’ protest at Delhi-Haryana’s Singhu border on Tuesday but was not allowed to join the stir.
Bilkis Bano from south-east Delhi was sent back to her residence when she came with her sons to join the agitation.
Why was she sent back?
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said, “She is a senior citizen and due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we stopped her at the Singhu border and requested her to return for her own safety and betterment”.
“To avoid any kind of inconvenience to her, she was escorted by a police team to her home,” the officer added.
