Delhi

Providing adequate ration to Rohingya refugees during COVID-19 lockdown: AAP govt to HC

A file photo of Rohingya refugees in Kalinidi Kunj in Delhi.

A file photo of Rohingya refugees in Kalinidi Kunj in Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Bench was hearing a plea seeking immediate relief for the Rohingya families at settlements in Khajuri Khas in north east Delhi and Shram Vihar and Madanpur Khadar in south Delhi

The AAP government has told the Delhi High Court that adequate ration was being provided to Rohingya families at three camps in south and north east parts of the city during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The submission was made by the Delhi government before a Bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula, which was hearing a plea seeking immediate relief for the Rohingya families at settlements in Khajuri Khas in north east Delhi and Shram Vihar and Madanpur Khadar in south Delhi.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose and advocate Urvi Mohan also told the court that four hunger centres were being run near the settlements mentioned in the plea.

The petitioner, Fazal Abdali, claimed that the Rohingyas at these three camps were being denied relief under the various schemes announced by the Delhi government to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read
Staff guiding people outside the COVID-19 ward at the LNJP Hospital, during the 30th day of the complete lockdown to prevent spreading of coronavirus, in New Delhi on April 23, 2020.

Coronavirus deaths reported by Delhi govt less than figures from hospitals

 

The Bench, however, noted that the petitioner had not given any specific particulars of the neglect faced by these families and had only made general allegations in the representations sent to authorities.

The court further said that a similar matter was pending in the Supreme Court on whose orders nodal officers have been appointed to address the grievances of those needing help and therefore, the petitioner ought to have first approached the nodal officers.

The Bench also said that as a similar matter was pending in the apex court it would not be appropriate to entertain the plea and disposed it of, with a direction to the petitioner to approach the nodal officers or revenue magistrate with precise allegations and particulars.

The court said the petitioner will have to inform the nodal officer about the name and address of the refugee who has been denied medical attention, water or ration.

The Bench also directed the nodal officers to dispose of such representations, if any are made, within three days by a “speaking order”.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 3:33:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/providing-adequate-ration-to-rohingya-refugees-during-covid-19-lockdown-aap-govt-to-hc/article31542922.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY