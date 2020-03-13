PFI claims Delhi Police didn’t allow press conference; police deny charge

A day after its Delhi president was arrested for allegedly conspiring to incite violence in the national capital, the Popular Front of India (PFI) alleged on Friday that the police did not allow it to hold a press conference here.

The police, however, denied the charge, saying they have not issued any directive in this regard.

“On Thursday, we booked a hall at Narayan Dutt Tiwari Bhawan for a press conference which was scheduled at 3 p.m. on Friday. But the police did not allow us to go ahead with it,” a PFI member said.

“Just before the press meet, officials from Narayan Dutt Tiwari Bhawan called us and said there was pressure from the police to cancel it,” the PFI member alleged.

Members of the outfit claimed that security guards shut the gates of the building and a police team was deployed there.

A senior police officer, however, said they were not aware as to why the press meet was cancelled and they had not issued any direction in this regard.

The police on Thursday arrested the PFI’s Delhi president Parvez Ahmed and secretary Mohammad Illiyas for allegedly conspiring to incite violence in northeast Delhi.

The Enforcement Directorate had on Wednesday booked suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, the PFI and some other on charges of money laundering and alleged funding of last month’s riots which claimed over 50 lives.