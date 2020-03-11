Delhi

Delhi riots: ED books Tahir Hussain, PFI for money laundering

Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain (C) leaving from Sunlight Police Station for Karkardooma Court in New Delhi on Friday.

Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain (C) leaving from Sunlight Police Station for Karkardooma Court in New Delhi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Officials said the agency has taken cognisance of a clutch of FIRs filed by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch over purported sponsoring of the communal riots that killed over 50 people.

The Enforcement Directorate has booked suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, Islamist group Popular Front of India (PFI) and some others on charges of money laundering and alleged funding of the recent riots in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

They said a criminal case against Hussain, facing charges of killing an Intelligence Bureau official during the riots in northeast Delhi last month, has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the central probe agency.

Similar charges have also been pressed against the PFI, which is already facing a separate PMLA probe.

Also Read
&nbsp;

ED trying to unearth Popular Front of India ’s funding channels

 

Hussain is in the custody of Delhi Police at present.

The officials said the federal agency has taken cognisance of a clutch of FIRs filed by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch to probe the alleged money laundering and routing of illegal funds by Hussain, PFI and others to purportedly sponsor the communal riots that killed over 50 people.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Delhi violence 2020
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2020 11:58:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-riots-ed-books-tahir-hussain-pfi-for-money-laundering/article31038052.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY