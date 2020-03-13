Two more PFI members arrested over fuelling riots

Delhi police on Thursday arrested Popular Front of India’s (PFI) Delhi president and secretary for their alleged role in hatching a conspiracy to incite riots in north-east Delhi and funding anti-CAA protests in the national capital.

A senior police officer said Delhi unit president Parvez and State secretary Mohammad Ilyas were arrested from south-east Delhi. The accused were produced before a magistrate in Patiala House Courts and were sent to seven days’ police custody.

On Monday, the police had arrested PFI member Mohd Danish for hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in north-east Delhi.

During interrogation, Danish is said to have revealed the “role and involvement of PFI” during the anti-CAA protests.

“There are more than 2,000 active PFI members in the city. We are identifying the members who had played an active role in fuelling violence in north-east Delhi and provided help to anti-CAA protesters,” added the officer.

‘Funding of protests’

Besides the Special Cell, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing the alleged funding of the anti-CAA protest across the country by the PFI.

On Friday, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested a Kashmiri couple for alleged links to a module of the IS. The police claimed that the couple was involved in inciting people during riots and collecting funds for anti-CAA protests.