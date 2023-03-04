Delhi excise scam case: CBI produces Manish Sisodia before court

March 04, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - New Delhi

The CBI on March 4 produced former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy, before a court here.

There was heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.

The supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest outside the premises and raised slogans.

The agency produced Mr. Sisodia before special Judge M.K. Nagpal on expiry of his five-day CBI custody granted on Monday and is likely to seek his custodial interrogation.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Mr. Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.