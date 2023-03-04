HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi excise scam case: CBI produces Manish Sisodia before court

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Mr. Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22

March 04, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. File.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The CBI on March 4 produced former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy, before a court here.

There was heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.

The supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest outside the premises and raised slogans.

The agency produced Mr. Sisodia before special Judge M.K. Nagpal on expiry of his five-day CBI custody granted on Monday and is likely to seek his custodial interrogation.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Mr. Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / Delhi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.