Delhi excise policy case | ED arrests liquor businessman on money laundering charges

Liquor businessman Amandeep Dhal was taken into custody on March 1 under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act following his questioning in the Delhi excise policy case, ED officials said

March 02, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested liquor businessman Amandeep Dhal, Director of Brindco Sales Pvt. Ltd. In connection with its ongoing money laundering investigation into the Delhi excise policy, officials said on March 2, 2023.

Mr. Dhal was taken into custody on March 1, 2023 under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his questioning, they said.

He is expected to be produced before a local court on Thursday where the ED will seek his custody.

According to a CBI FIR, Aam Aadmi party functionary Vijay Nair, Manoj Rai, Mr. Dhal and Sameer Mahandru were actively involved in framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi Government for the year 2021-22.

The money laundering case of the ED stems from the CBI FIR.

Till now, The ED has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in this case and has arrested a total of 10 people, including Mr. Dhal.

The excise policy was scrapped in August last year and the Delhi L-G later asked the CBI to probe the alleged irregularities and corruption done by government authorities, bureaucrats and liquor traders among others.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in this case by the CBI on Sunday.

