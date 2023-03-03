HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Excise scam | Manish Sisodia moves Delhi court for bail

The bail application is of Manish Sisodia likely to come up for hearing before Special Judge M.K. Nagpal on Saturday

March 03, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on Sunday by CBI in an Excise Policy case.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on Sunday by CBI in an Excise Policy case. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, moved a city court on Friday seeking bail, his lawyer said.

The application is likely to come up for hearing before Special Judge M.K. Nagpal on Saturday, advocate Rishikesh said.

ALSO READ
Arrested AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resign from Delhi Cabinet

Mr. Sisodia, who was sent to CBI custody on Monday, is scheduled to be produced before the court tomorrow when his CBI remand ends.

The CBI had on Sunday evening arrested Mr. Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning during which his answers were allegedly not found satisfactory.

Related Topics

Delhi / fraud

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.