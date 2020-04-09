Man assaults two women doctors in Hauz Khas market for 'spreading' coronavirus

Two women doctors of Safdarjung Hospital hospital were allegedly beaten up late on Wednesday by a man after an argument ensued when he accused them of not maintaining social distancing and spreading the novel coronavirus.

The incident occurred at Hauz Khas market in south Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said a complaint was received at Hauz Khas police station regarding the incident, after which they registered an FIR and arrested the man.

A 29-year-old woman alleged that she, along with her sister, went to purchase fruits from a shop near Gulmohar Enclave, police said. A man at the stall made comments that they were not maintaining social distancing to which the women replied that they knew the importance of social distancing, being doctors, they added.

However, the man continued to threaten them and said he would get a case registered against them for ‘spreading’ COVID-19. During the heated argument, he became aggressive and when the women were about to leave, attacked them and touched them inappropriately. Thereafter, he left the place. The victims later got themselves medically examined, according to the police.

The police have arrested the accused, who is 42 and an interior designer by profession. A detailed investigation has been ordered into the case, said a police officer.

Mr. Thakur said that an FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code for molestation and causing hurt had been registered and the accused had been sent to judicial custody.