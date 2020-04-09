Coronavirus India lockdown Day 16 updates | First COVID-19 death in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has indicated that the lockdown may be extended beyond April 14, as the number of COVID-19 cases go beyond 5,800. Maharashtra alone reported over 1,100 cases.

Numbers to note:

24/7 national helpline can be reached at 1075, 1930, 1944 (dedicated to Northeast), 1800-112-545 and 011-23978046.

WhatsApp helpdesk number: 9013151515.

Email: ncov2019-at-gmail.com.

Here are the latest updates:

10.15 am | Jharkhand

First COVID-19 death in Jharkhand

A 72-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bokaro district, the first COVID-19 death reported in Jharkhand.

The patient died on Wednesday night, Bokaro District Chief Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Pathak said. - PTI

9.50 am | Chhattisgarh

Man tests positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh

A 52-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 11.

The man had come in contact with 16 Tablighi Jamaat members who were staying at a mosque in Purani Basti area of Katghora town.

The Katghora town has been put under complete lockdown and its border has been sealed as a precautionary measure. This is the third case reported from Katghora. - PTI

9.15 am | USA

11 Indians die of coronavirus in U.S.

At least 11 Indians have died of COVID-19 in the United States with another 16 testing positive for the infection which has claimed more than 14,000 lives and afflicted more than four lakh people in the US.

All Indian citizens who have succumbed to the deadly infection in the U.S. are male, with ten of them from New York and New Jersey area. Four of the victims are said to be taxi drivers in New York City. - PTI

9.00 am | Punjab

One more death reported from Ropar district in Punjab

Another COVID-19 death has been reported in Punjab, taking the toll in the State to nine, according to a senior official.

Confirming the death, Punjab Special Chief Secretary K.B.S Sidhu said the patient who was tested positive was a 55-year-old man hailing from Chatamli village in Ropar district. “The protocol for handling the body under COVID-19 is being followed,” he said.

8.30 am | Karnataka

An eighty-year-old woman from Gadag who had tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away.

According to official sources she passed away on Wednesday midnight reportedly due to cardiac arrest. Further details are awaited.

7.50 am | Bihar

With one more positive case of a 38 year old man from Nawada district, the total number of COVID-19 positive persons in Bihar goes up to 39. - Amarnath Tewary

7.20 am | USA

U.S. coronavirus death toll passes 14,600

U.S. deaths due to coronavirus topped 14,600 on Wednesday, the second-highest reported number in the world behind Italy, according to a Reuters tally. New York has accounted for nearly half of them.

Officials have warned Americans to expect alarming numbers of coronavirus deaths this week, even as an influential university model on Wednesday scaled back its projected U.S. pandemic death toll by 26% to 60,000.

Delhi

Face masks compulsory while stepping out

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that people stepping out of their houses will have to compulsorily wear a face mask.

“Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too [sic.],” he said in a tweet.

Maharashtra

CM calls for more hands to join war

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday appealed to ex-servicemen with experience in medical corps to return to hospitals to join the State in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. He also urged retired ward boys, nurses, and individuals, who have completed course in nursing to come forward.