Delhi

Coronavirus | Urine-filled bottles thrown from quarantine centre in Dwarka to adjacent area

A staffer walking at a quarantine ward of Nehru Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital in New Delhi on March 16, 2020. Image for representational purposes only.

A staffer walking at a quarantine ward of Nehru Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital in New Delhi on March 16, 2020. Image for representational purposes only.   | Photo Credit: Bibek Chettri

A case has been registered against unknown persons for allegedly throwing bottles filled with urine from a quarantine centre in Sector 16 in Dwarka in the adjacent area, police said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday after police received a complaint from a Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) employee who was on duty at the quarantine centre, they said.

The complainant received information about the incident from the civil defence personnel deployed at the centre, police said.

“At around 6 p.m., civil defence personnel deputed at quarantine centre situated at DUSIB flats 16 B Dwarka, came to me and intimated that two bottles were lying in the open area (pump house) which appeared to be filled with urine. It is assumed that the same (bottles) have been thrown by the suspects under quarantine in DUSIB flats, the FIR stated.

The complainant also mentioned the flat numbers and said that the residents were suspected to be behind the act.

The intention behind the indecent activity of throwing bottles filled with urine may be to spread coronavirus among other people, the FIR added.

A case has been registered under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code, police said, adding further investigation is going on.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2020 3:45:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/coronavirus-urine-filled-bottles-thrown-from-quarantine-centre-in-dwarka-to-adjacent-area/article31287518.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY