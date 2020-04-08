Coronavirus | Urine-filled bottles thrown from quarantine centre in Dwarka to adjacent area

A case has been registered against unknown persons for allegedly throwing bottles filled with urine from a quarantine centre in Sector 16 in Dwarka in the adjacent area, police said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday after police received a complaint from a Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) employee who was on duty at the quarantine centre, they said.

The complainant received information about the incident from the civil defence personnel deployed at the centre, police said.

“At around 6 p.m., civil defence personnel deputed at quarantine centre situated at DUSIB flats 16 B Dwarka, came to me and intimated that two bottles were lying in the open area (pump house) which appeared to be filled with urine. It is assumed that the same (bottles) have been thrown by the suspects under quarantine in DUSIB flats, the FIR stated.

The complainant also mentioned the flat numbers and said that the residents were suspected to be behind the act.

The intention behind the indecent activity of throwing bottles filled with urine may be to spread coronavirus among other people, the FIR added.

A case has been registered under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code, police said, adding further investigation is going on.