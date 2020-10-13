Kejriwal meets V-C of new skills university

‘First academic session from next year’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met with the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor and Board members of the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University at its first Board meeting.

The university, which has been established through an Act of the Delhi Assembly, will impart skills and training to ensure that students easily get a job as soon as they pass out or can pursue a business.

“We have appointed a Vice-Chancellor and Board members. I spoke to all members and told them that the only objective and ideology of this university will be ensuring jobs for every student passing out from this institute, or they should be able to pursue business,” he said at a virtual briefing.

First Vice-Chancellor

Prof. Neharika Vohra has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor. She was the chairperson of the Centre for Innovation and Incubation at IIM Ahmedabad. Dr. Pramath Raj Sinha, who started Indian School of Business and Ashoka University, Pramod Bhasin who started Genpact in 1997, he started his skill centre and is a board member of many big companies in the country, he was the chairman of NASSCOM and was awarded as the IT Man of the Year. Others are founder of Naukri.com, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Shrikant Sastri who has helped in launching various start-ups and ventures, Prof. K.K. Aggarwal who has been the Vice-Chancellor of IP University, and Prof. G Srinivasan, professor of Management Studies at IIT Madras.

“We are glad that these highly-experienced people are a part of this university. We dreamed that every youth should be employed. The unemployment rate of our nation is very high, and our nation is the nation of the youth. There are two types of youth in our country. First are those who do not receive education, and second are those who are unemployed even after being educated,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal expressed confidence that the university would be a global model and many such universities would come up in the country. The first academic session is expected to start next year, he added.