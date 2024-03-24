GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kejriwal 'invited' ED to arrest him by not responding to summonses: Himanta

Mr. Sarma emphasised that when a person disregards nine summonses from the ED, it indicates a deliberate invitation for arrest

March 24, 2024 09:56 am | Updated 09:56 am IST - Guwahati

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

| Photo Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal effectively invited his own arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) due to his repeated failure to respond to summonses, suggesting that it might have been a tactic to garner political sympathy.

Mr. Sarma emphasised that when a person disregards nine summonses from the ED, it indicates a deliberate invitation for arrest.

AAP calls for protest against Kejriwal’s arrest; Delhi Police beefs up security

He remarked that if Mr. Kejriwal had complied with the initial summonses, his arrest might have been avoided.

Speaking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati after a poll-preparedness meeting on Saturday, Mr. Sarma said, "If the ED serves someone nine summonses and that person doesn't show up, it is evident that he is inviting his arrest. The ED didn't arrest Mr. Kejriwal, he invited the agency to arrest him."

The BJP leader cited the examples of politicians such as Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, who appeared before the ED when they were issued summonses, implying that Mr. Kejriwal's actions deviated from this norm.

Kejriwal approaches HC against arrest in excise case, seeks urgent hearing

When questioned about Mr. Kejriwal's refusal to comply with the summonses, Mr. Sarma speculated about potential political motivations, suggesting that it could have been a strategy to elicit sympathy from the public.

The ED arrested Mr. Kejriwal on Friday, hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

