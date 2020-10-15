Kejriwal bats for solar energy in the Capital

He says solar power generation has gone up to 177 MW in the last four years

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that solar energy needs to become a mass movement in Delhi and that more and more people should join hands in using solar energy.

He was speaking after inaugurating a 218 kWp solar power plant at Lady Irwin College.

The Capital’s total solar power generation was 7 MW four years ago, and has gone up to 177 MW now, said the Chief Minister.

“Under the Delhi government policy, the residents, RWAs, or any entity can save money by merely completing some paperwork and installing a solar power plant on their rooftop,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“Farmers can also permit installation of solar power panels on their fields and they will receive rent from the solar power plants. They can also continue cultivating their farmlands and increase their income four-fold,” he said, adding that green energy is the future.