IIT-D sets up lab to measure electrical performance of devices and circuits

₹17 crore invested in project to improve infrastructure

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Monday said it had set up a laboratory that will enable the measurement of electrical performance of devices and circuits that are used in equipment like mobile phones, space satellites, and quantum computers.

The lab it said will help researchers of IIT Delhi as well as researchers from other institutions who are conducting research in the area of integrated electronic circuits and devices.

The Advanced Electrical Characterization Laboratory was set up with an investment cost of ₹17 crore.

IIT Delhi Director V. Ramgopal Rao said the institution has significantly enhanced its research infrastructure in the last few years in the areas of Nanofabrication, materials characterisation, testing and prototype manufacturing.

He added that this electrical characterisation facility is a welcome addition to the existing facilities.

The laboratory in-charge, Abhisek Dixit, from the Electrical Engineering Department, IIT Delhi said the institute is now equipped to perform various types of electrical measurements on a wide variety of packaged and on-wafer devices in a broad range of temperatures from 4.2K to +300 deg. C with the highest levels of precision possible anywhere in the world.