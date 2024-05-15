GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

HC seeks Centre’s response on AAP plea for office space

Published - May 15, 2024 01:44 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court has sought response from the Centre over the allotment of an office space to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on account of being recognised as a national party.

The court was hearing petitions filed by AAP last year, seeking allotment of land or a housing unit on licence basis in the national capital for the construction of its office in view of its status as a recognised national party.

The High Court listed the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

The counsel appearing for the party argued that an alternative space must be allotted to AAP as its current office at Rouse Avenue has to be vacated by June 15 and the construction of a new building on any allotted land cannot be completed in the meantime.

The counsel told the court that presently, a Minister in the Delhi government is occupying a unit on Deen Dayal Updhayay Marg and is willing to forgo it if it is allotted to AAP until land is given to the party for the construction of its offices.

In March, the Supreme Court granted AAP time till June 15 to vacate its Rouse Avenue office after noting that the land was allotted to the Delhi High Court for expanding judicial infrastructure.

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.