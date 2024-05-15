HC seeks Centre’s response on AAP plea for office space

The Delhi High Court has sought response from the Centre over the allotment of an office space to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on account of being recognised as a national party.

The court was hearing petitions filed by AAP last year, seeking allotment of land or a housing unit on licence basis in the national capital for the construction of its office in view of its status as a recognised national party.

The High Court listed the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

The counsel appearing for the party argued that an alternative space must be allotted to AAP as its current office at Rouse Avenue has to be vacated by June 15 and the construction of a new building on any allotted land cannot be completed in the meantime.

The counsel told the court that presently, a Minister in the Delhi government is occupying a unit on Deen Dayal Updhayay Marg and is willing to forgo it if it is allotted to AAP until land is given to the party for the construction of its offices.

In March, the Supreme Court granted AAP time till June 15 to vacate its Rouse Avenue office after noting that the land was allotted to the Delhi High Court for expanding judicial infrastructure.