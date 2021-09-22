Goel pays courtesy visit to President

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi nominated him as vice-chairman of the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to President Ram Nath Kovind.

According to Mr. Goel, the President said the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi should adequately be propagated and spread as much as possible.

Gandhi Smriti and Gandhi Darshan are the two sites from where people coming from humble background to noted persons or holding high position take inspiration, Mr. Goel quoted the President as having said. According to Mr. Goel, the President added that especially the students and youth should follow Gandhiji’s teachings in their lives.

Mr. Goel said he assured the President that the message given by Mahatma Gandhi would be spread all over India through various programmes, seminars and discussions.

He also said museums in ‘Gandhi Smriti and Gandhi Darshan’ will be popularised by publicising them so that more and more people visit these sites.