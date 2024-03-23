GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Gangs run from jail, not govts’: BJP leaders slam AAP over protest against Kejriwal’s arrest

He [Mr. Kejriwal] will now have to answer to the ED because he was involved in corruption, says Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva

March 23, 2024 10:26 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Minister Atishi and other members of the Aam Aadmi Party were detained during a protest after Delhi CM Kejriwal was arrested near the BJP’s office in New Delhi on March 22, 2024.

Delhi Minister Atishi and other members of the Aam Aadmi Party were detained during a protest after Delhi CM Kejriwal was arrested near the BJP’s office in New Delhi on March 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Delhi BJP on March 23 slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for protesting against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the party has lost all moral grounds as its leader has been arrested in a "corruption" case. Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 23 in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi government's excise policy 2021-22, which has now been scrapped. A court sent Mr. Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28 in the case.

Also read: AAP trap: On Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Mr. Kejriwal knew the corruption happened in framing and executing the Excise policy as his former deputy Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh went to jail for it, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said. "He [Mr. Kejriwal] skipped nine Enforcement Directorate summonses. He will now have to answer to the ED because he was involved in corruption that is why he has been arrested," he said. There is an old saying "Chor Machaye Shor" (the culprit makes a lot of noise to cover up crime) and the AAP's "shameless" protest against the arrest of Kejriwal is a fitting example, the BJP leader said. The AAP and its leaders are "crying" over Kejriwal's arrest but they have lost all moral grounds, and the people of Delhi have lost faith in them, he said.

Also read: Can Kejriwal continue to be CM while in custody? Lessons from the Senthil Balaji case

Taking a dig at AAP leaders for saying that Mr. Kejriwal will run the Delhi government from behind bars, North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said "we have seen gangs being run from jail, not any government". Mr. Tiwari claimed that Delhi's people were happy with the arrest and firecrackers were burst and sweets sweets distributed.

Mr. Sachdeva alleged that the AAP continuously "violated and insulted" the Constitution and the law to cover up its corruption. But every thing stands exposed with the court sending Kejriwal to one-week ED custody, he said.

Delhi BJP secretary and party candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat Bansuri Swaraj said that when Kejriwal who talked big against corruption is running away from investigation. Ms. Swaraj said Mr. Kejriwal is now facing the consequences of "betraying" his Guru Anna Hazare. Mr. Hazare had led the "India Against Corruption" campaign in 2011-12, and Kejriwal among others was one its prominent leaders.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.