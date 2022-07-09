‘Gandhi Nagar market redevelopment to create 40,000 jobs’

CM asks traders to participate in the AAP dispensation’s efforts to redevelop the market

The Delhi government will transform Gandhi Nagar market into a global brand, which will, in turn, generate 40,000 employment opportunities, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said on Saturday.

“Delhi government is going to transform Asia’s biggest readymade garment market Gandhi Nagar into a global brand. With the increase in business, 40,000 employment opportunities will also be generated,” Mr. Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

Responding to his deputy’s tweet, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, appealed to the traders of Gandhi Nagar market to participate in the AAP dispensation’s efforts to redevelop it on the lines of international markets in USA and Spain.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has asked shop owners in five markets, which are proposed to be redeveloped by the government, to fill up an online survey with questions ranging from the type of their businesses to daily footfall of customers.

The survey is aimed at collecting information that will help the government redevelop these markets.

“After understanding the nature and needs of your market, the architect will be able to come up with the plan to make your market a ‘Model Market’,” reads the Google form which has been circulated to market associations.

Other questions include the number of male and female employees, number of deals finalised versus customers visiting per day, percentage of males and females visiting the shops and their age group, among others.

Brijesh Goyal, Delhi in-charge of AAP’s trader wing, said the forms were circulated earlier this week to make sure that every trader in these markets is a part of the process. “For example, understanding the footfall and the number of men and women will help us understand how many toilets should be built,” he said.

In the Annual Budget 2022-23, the Delhi government had announced that in the next five years, the government plans to redevelop several iconic retail markets in the city into attractive tourist destinations. The government claims that this move will generate lakhs of new jobs.

In the first phase, the government will start with five selected markets — Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar — this financial year and ₹100 crore was earmarked for redeveloping these markets.