‘Kamla Nagar will have a world-class market’

Visitors will get a unique experience after revamp, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia paid a visit to the Kamla Nagar market on Wednesday and said that the Delhi government was chalking out a plan for its redevelopment in consultation with the traders.

“Once the plan is finalised, the project will move at a great pace. We will beautify the area and offer a business-friendly ambience,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Calling Kamla Nagar market an essential part of the Delhi University culture, Mr. Sisodia said that it will become Delhi’s pride after being transformed into a “world-class” market.

During his visit, Mr. Sisodia identified the lack of facilities for sanitation, public utilities, and parking, at the market. He said that the overhead transmission lines will be laid underground as part of the revamp.

He said the government will ensure that the visitors to the market, as well as its traders, get a unique and quality experience.

“Kamla Nagar market is a heritage market of Delhi. It has unfortunately fallen prey to the inadequacies of the MCD. The Delhi government has now taken upon itself to revamp and rebrand this market in order to maximise its potential,” the Deputy Chief Minister added.

On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government will redevelop five markets — Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar — as per global standards