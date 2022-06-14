Kamla Nagar, Sarojini, Lajpat among five iconic markets set for facelift

Traders’ bodies hope CM’s redevelopment plan will boost business, generate jobs

Arvind Kejriwal said that the decision to redevelop markets was taken after an extensive study on the ground | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi government will redevelop five city markets — Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar — as per global standards, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday.

In a related development, the Delhi government on Monday held the first round of consultation with various stakeholders to organise a “Wholesale Shopping Festival”.

Budget announcements

The Delhi government had announced both these initiatives under its ‘Rozgar Budget’ 2022-23.

While presenting the budget, Finance Minister Manish Sisodia had earmarked ₹100 crore for redeveloping several iconic retail markets in the city into attractive tourist destinations over the next five years.

To begin with, the government had decided to pick five markets this year. In his budget speech, Mr. Sisodia had said, “1.5 lakh new job opportunities will be created in the next 5 years from within just 5 markets”.

He had also talked about organising a wholesale shopping festival on the lines of a similar event held in Yiwu City of Zhejiang in China, which he had described as “a game changer in attracting customers from all over the world.”

Redevelopment details

Mr. Kejriwal said the redevelopment of the retail markets was being planned to help businesses grow and to generate employment.

“We have decided to revamp five major markets of Delhi under phase one. This decision has been taken not in an AC room but after an extensive study on the ground,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Explaining the process of selection, the Chief Minister said that market associations in the city were asked to fill up a form explaining their needs and ideas for redevelopment in their areas.

The government received 49 applications from 33 markets. Subsequently, an eight-member committee of officers and industry leaders assessed these applications and shortlisted nine markets for further assessment, the Chief Minister added.

This committee then went on to visit the nine markets and studied their various aspects before finalising the five for the first phase of the initiative.

Mr. Kejriwal said there were about 3.5 lakh shops in Delhi which employed a workforce of around 7.5 lakh to 8 lakh people.

Unique markets

Describing the features that made these markets stand out from the rest, Mr. Kejriwal said Kamla Nagar was identified as a “youth hangout zone”, Khari Baoli as “a legacy market from the Mughal times with the best spices”, Lajpat Nagar as a “high-end street fashion and one-stop destination for wedding shopping”.

Similarly, he said, Sarojini Nagar was identified as a “fast-fashion market with the latest trends” and Kirti Nagar as a “one-stop destination for furniture and household items”.

The Chief Minister said that the government’s plan was to eventually extend the redevelopment plan to all markets of Delhi.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the designs for the redevelopment of the five markets will be chosen on the basis of an all-India design competition, in which the government expects some of the finest designers and architects in the country to compete. He said that the competition will be held sometime within the next six weeks. “I believe that these markets, which are Delhi’s pride, will become the centre of attraction of the whole world,” he added.

Traders upbeat

Several market associations welcomed the redevelopment project.

Nitin Gupta, president, Kamla Nagar Traders Association, said the announcement had brought “a wave of happiness among the traders”. Kuldeep Arora, secretary, Pushpa Market Traders Welfare Association, Lajpat Nagar, was hopeful that the redevelopment project would help local businesses grow.

Ghanshyam Kushwah, president, New Timber Market Dealer Association, Kirti Nagar, said, “Beautification of the market will result in the growth of our businesses. More customers will visit the market, which will result in an increase in the employment as well.”

Lalit Gupta, secretary, Delhi Kirana Committee, Khari Baoli, expressed happiness at the government’s decision to choose their market in the first phase. Ashok Kalra, secretary, Sarojini Market Shopkeepers Association, hoped the move would improve the market’s prospects.