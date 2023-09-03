G20 Summit | Delhi Police holds full dress rehearsals; traffic restrictions in place

September 03, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police on September 3 held full dress rehearsals for the G20 Summit, escorting carcades from different parts in the National Capital, officials said.

The police advised people to follow real-time traffic updates on the 'G-20 Virtual Help Desk' for route suggestions for commuting from/to the airport, railway stations, or bus terminals.

Also read | Security in place for G20 Summit; CAPF, NSG assisting in arrangements: Delhi Police

The first rehearsal was held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., the second one between 9.30 a.m. and 10 a.m.; and the last will be held from 12.30 p.m. to 4 p.m., police said.

On Sunday, there will be regulations on the movement of traffic at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, IP Flyover, Rajghat Chowk, Shanti Van Chowk, Saleem Garh Bypas, Bhairon Road, Ring Road, Mathura Road, Shershah Road, C-Hexagon, roundabouts at Mansingh Road, Gol Methi, Teen Murti, Yashwant Place, Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg, and Tolstoy Marg.

Also read | Delhi should have robust infra for hosting grand events like G20 in a week’s notice: L.G. Saxena

The traffic police has warned that commuters may experience more than normal traffic on these roads and junctions, and advised them to plan their journeys in advance so that they could avoid these roads during the specified time slots, police said.

The commuters have been advised to use metro services during the rehearsal.

Similarly rehearsals were held on Saturday as well.

The commuters could take Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Noida Link Road, Pusta Road, Yudhistir Setu, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Ring Road and Majnu Ka Tila for the north-south corridor, police said.

Passengers would be allowed to use their private vehicles, auto-rickshaws, and taxis for travelling to New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations or the airport, police said.

City bus services would remain unaffected in most parts of the National Capital. However, there may be diversions on certain road stretches in the New Delhi district depending upon the real-time traffic situation, police added.