HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi should have robust infra for hosting grand events like G20 in a week's notice: L.G. Saxena

In an interview to PTI, he appreciated the efforts and hard work of all the agencies and officials involved in the preparations, and shared that finishing touches will be given by Saturday evening

September 02, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Mr. Saxena stressed that many permanent assets have been created for the city as part of the G20 Summit, and urged people to ensure that they are maintained and not vandalised.

Mr. Saxena stressed that many permanent assets have been created for the city as part of the G20 Summit, and urged people to ensure that they are maintained and not vandalised. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Saturday said the national capital's infrastructure should be such that grand events like the G20 Summit can be hosted in a week's notice, and stressed that a lot of work was carried out in this regard in the last two months.

In an interview to PTI, he appreciated the efforts and hard work of all the agencies and officials involved in the preparations, and shared that finishing touches will be given by Saturday evening.

Mr. Saxena stressed that many permanent assets have been created for the city as part of the G20 Summit, and urged people to ensure that they are maintained and not vandalised.

"We will focus on beautifying the entire city now," he said.

Asked about the controversies which emerged in the run-up to the Summit with regard to the budget spent and the 'Shivling' shaped fountains, he said, "I do not want to go into the controversies." He also said many of the artefacts have been given under CSR initiatives and not much expenditure has been incurred on beautifying the city.

As for the Shivling issue, he said, "What they are calling 'Shivling' is the imagination of the sculptor. There is God in every particle of the country. It is fine if they see God in it, but I only see it as an artefact. I cannot comment on others' opinions." A 'credit' war had also ensued in the last few days with the AAP government ministers undertaking field visits to inspect Summit-related work in the city.

Related Topics

Delhi / G20

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.