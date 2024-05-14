GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four hospitals in Delhi receive bomb threat

Updated - May 14, 2024 01:23 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 01:10 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Security officials at Burari Hospital after it received bomb threat via e-mail, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Security officials at Burari Hospital after it received bomb threat via e-mail, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Four hospitals in Delhi received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 morning, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

Officials said that they had received calls from the GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Hedgewar Hospital, and Deep Chandra Bandhu Hospital reporting bomb threat emails.

Bomb threat to at least four Jaipur schools

On Sunday, 20 hospitals, the IGI Airport and the Northern Railways’ CPRO office in Delhi received bomb threats through emails.

It may be recalled that on May 1, students from 131 schools in Delhi were evacuated after an email threatened to blow up private schools in Delhi and Noida.

