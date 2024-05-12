GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Two Delhi hospitals receive bomb threat

Updated - May 12, 2024 06:35 pm IST

Published - May 12, 2024 06:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Agencies
Security officials at Burari Hospital after it received a bomb threat on May 12, 2024.

Security officials at Burari Hospital after it received a bomb threat on May 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ministry of Home Affairs issues official statement calling the threat emails a “hoax”

Two hospitals in Delhi received bomb threats though email, days after over several schools in the national capital faced a similar scare.

“An email was received at Burari Hospital regarding a bomb threat. Local police, bomb squad, dog squad were rushed to the spot. Teams are checking the hospital. Nothing suspicious has been found yet,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M.K. Meena said. According to police, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital also received a bomb threat. Officials reached the spot and started checking the hospital.

The Delhi Police swiftly acted upon receiving the information and started an investigation. "Bomb threat email received at Burari Government Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, search operation under way," Delhi Fire Service said in a statement.

"An email was received at Burari Hospital regarding a bomb threat. The local police and Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) are at the hospital, checking for any suspicious activity. Nothing has been found yet," Delhi Police said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an official statement calling the email a “hoax”. “There is no need to panic. The mail appears to be a hoax. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol,” the official release from the MHA read.

