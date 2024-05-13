GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Several hospitals in Delhi, IGI Airport receive bomb threats

Published - May 13, 2024 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Sanjay Gandhi hospital after it received bomb threat via e-mail, in New Delhi on Sunday.

Sanjay Gandhi hospital after it received bomb threat via e-mail, in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

 

Eight hospitals and Indira Gandhi International Airport in the Capital on Sunday received bomb threats through emails, nearly two weeks after identical messages to over 150 schools in the Delhi-NCR region led to a scare of unprecedented scale.

The bomb threats were reported from Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-3, Burari Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Dabri’s Dada Dev Hospital and Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital in Civil Lines, a senior Delhi Fire Services official said.

According to sources, the Delhi Police’s anti-terror unit has traced the domain of the emails to Russia and it is suspected to have been formed with the help of the dark web, an encrypted online content that allows individuals to hide their identity and location from others.

An official said the police first received information about the bomb threat from Burari Hospital, followed by other hospitals.

The threat at the airport was received at 6 p.m.

According to officials, security has been beefed up in all hospitals while additional police force has been deployed at the airport. However, nothing suspicious has been recovered so far, an official said.

Meanwhile, Atul Garg, the chief of the Delhi Fire Services, said the airport has not been evacuated while multiple teams are conducting searches on its premises. 

