First chargesheet filedin Delhi riots case

The police on Friday filed the first chargesheet in connection with the riots that broke out in north-east Delhi in February this year.

A senior police officer said the chargesheet was submitted in Karkardooma Court on an FIR lodged under IPC Sections of rioting, attempt to murder, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions and Arms Act at the Jafrabad police station. The main accused, Shahrukh Pathan, had allegedly opened fire at head constable Deepak Dahiya and others during the riots on February 24.

“Shahrukh was arrested on March 3. He was the first person to be arrested in the riot cases,” said the officer.

During investigation, Kaleem Ahmad, a resident of Kairana in U.P. who had given shelter to Shahrukh, was also arrested.

The chargesheet has been filed against Shahrukh, Kaleem, and Ishtiyak Mallik, a resident of Ghonda. “We had recovered the weapon of offence, a 7.65 mm pistol and two live rounds, from Shahrukh,” the officer said, adding that other cases are in the last phase of investigation and more chargesheets will be filed soon.