Feeding stray dogs is making them territorial and adding to menace, says Delhi High Court

March 04, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on March 4 expressed concerns regarding people feeding stray dogs which is making them territorial, which leads them to attack people who enter “their territory”.

The remarks came as the court issued notice to the Delhi government, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and Delhi Police on a plea filed by the father of 18-months-old baby who was mauled to death by a pack of dogs last month, seeking ₹50 lakh compensation for the incident.

Also read | The dogs are here to stay

In his plea, Rahul Kanaujiya, a resident of Dhobi Ghat area in Tuglak Lane whose 18 months old daughter Divanshi Kanaujiya was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on February 24, stated that the concerned authorities ignored the concerns being raised by him and other locals regarding stray dogs menace in the area, particularly the mad, aggressive, and violent dogs.

In his plea, the petitioner maintained that the incident has occurred due to the negligence and the lapse on part of the respondents, who are government of Delhi, NDMC and Delhi police, who have the primary, mandatory, and obligatory duty to keep the city safe and to remove insanitation, nuisance etc.

“That one of the major reasons of dog menace is non-sterilisation which is the reason for their unregulated population. Further non-vaccination of these dogs is another reason that causes serious ramifications due to dog bites which can lead to serious health hazards such as rabies. Keeping the public streets free and safe from the menace of stray animals, particularly the violent and mad dogs is the primary duty of the municipal body of a locality,” the plea states.

The plea demands that the authorities must implement the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, and the capture and treat the violent and ferocious dogs. It also sought directions to Delhi Police to investigate the incident of his daughter’s death and conduct proper investigation against the Officers-in-Charge responsible for capture and treatment of dogs.

The single bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad who have listed the matter on March 13 said that the authorities must file their responses before the next hearing which should includes the steps have been taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

“There are people coming in vans and feeding these dogs. That’s why these animals are not going anywhere and becoming too territorial. They tend to attack anyone who comes in their territory,” the court orally remarked adding that the dogs are becoming a menace for pedestrians.

The National Human Rights Commission has also taken cognisance of this incident and had issued a notice to government in Delhi seeking detailed report in the matter.

In March 2023, a seven-year-old boy and his five-year-old brother were mauled to death by pack of stray dogs in two separate incidents that took place in a span of 72 hours in South West Delhi’s Rangpurti Pahadi area.

In April last year, a 13-year-old boy, out to buy milk, was mauled by a pack of at least 10 dogs, in the same locality.

In September 2023, a 56-year-old woman was admitted in AIIMS Trauma Centre after suffering injuries from a fall while trying to evade stray dogs in her society.

In January 22, 2024, a toddler was attacked by a pet dog in Delhi’s’ Vishwas Nagar area.

Last week, a seven-year-old girl was injured in an attack by a pet Pitbull in Shahadra’s Jagatpuri area.