GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Another dog attack: pitbull bites seven-year-old girl

March 03, 2024 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The girl was playing outside her house on Friday evening when the neighbour’s pitbull pounced on her and dragged her into an alleyway (Picture for representative purpose)

The girl was playing outside her house on Friday evening when the neighbour’s pitbull pounced on her and dragged her into an alleyway (Picture for representative purpose) | Photo Credit: File Photo

A seven-year-old girl was attacked and bitten by a pet pitbull in Shahdara, the police said on Saturday. The girl was playing outside her house on Friday evening when the neighbour’s pitbull pounced on her and dragged her into an alleyway, an officer said. Based on a complaint by the victim’s mother, the police have registered a case against the owner — a man named Shivanand Bhaskar — under Sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) and 337 (causing hurt) of the IPC. Meanwhile, the father of the one-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on February 24, has approached the High Court seeking a compensation of ₹50 lakh.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.