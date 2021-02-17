Farmers' Protest | Camaraderie and humanism to the fore

Farmers’ agitation throws up everyday episodes that touch the chords of grassroots-level people.

Farmers and farmer associations are protesting against recently passed three agri-marketing reform laws at the borders of the National Capital at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since September.

While the Union government and protesting farmers are continuing their talks, a Supreme Court-appointed committee is also looking at way to reach an amicable solution. Farmers however are stay steadfast in the face of heavy odds stacked against them, keeping the major chunks of north India on the boil.

Despite heavy police presence, internet being frequently cut-off and severe cold, the agitation has been teeming with tales of everyday episodes hitting home the humanitarianism of the entire humanity.

Episodes of sportsmen chipping in with their own laundry services, the Sikh Committee providing free water heaters to the protesting farmers for bathing, volunteers seamlessly supplying clean drinking water, arranging for mobile toilets and creating facilities for sanitation , leading farmers conducting classes for fellow agitationists on the history, heritage and glory of their homeland… galore are such episodes that have brought to light the resolve, resilience, restraint and disciplined battle methods of the farmers who are not at all ready to budge an inch.