  • The Package

Farmers' Protest | Camaraderie and humanism to the fore

Unique bond: A policeman distributing food to the protesting farmers on the Singhu border  

Farmers and farmer associations are protesting against recently passed three agri-marketing reform laws at the borders of the National Capital at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since September.

While the Union government and protesting farmers are continuing their talks, a Supreme Court-appointed committee is also looking at way to reach an amicable solution. Farmers however are stay steadfast in the face of heavy odds stacked against them, keeping the major chunks of north India on the boil.

Despite heavy police presence, internet being frequently cut-off and severe cold, the agitation has been teeming with tales of everyday episodes hitting home the humanitarianism of the entire humanity.

Episodes of sportsmen chipping in with their own laundry services, the Sikh Committee providing free water heaters to the protesting farmers for bathing, volunteers seamlessly supplying clean drinking water, arranging for mobile toilets and creating facilities for sanitation , leading farmers conducting classes for fellow agitationists on the history, heritage and glory of their homeland… galore are such episodes that have brought to light the resolve, resilience, restraint and disciplined battle methods of the farmers who are not at all ready to budge an inch.

In This Package
Comments
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
In This Package
Gurwinder reaps rewards for his bicycle trip
Disabled Ludhiana professor paints facets of farmers’ stir
From rag picking to learning alphabets
Now, get ‘salon sewa’ at Singhu border
Farmers' protest | Turbans to tents, help pours in from villages
Dilli Chalo | Friendship blooms across barricades at Singhu border
‘Desi geysers’ a boon for farmers to beat the cold
Volunteers set up ironing service at Singhu border
Medical services to food, wheels set in motion for tractor parade
No Net at border yet, farmers lose link with those back home
Lawyer runs ‘heritage’ library to educate protesters at Tikri
At the border, farmers from Punjab and Haryana find unity in adversity
Sportsmen provide free laundry service to protesting farmers at Singhu border
Dilli Chalo | A ‘gym ka langar’ comes up at the Singhu protest site
Amid wires, barricades a garden blooms
TRENDING TODAY