Volunteers set up ironing service at Singhu border

With cold weather conditions continuing to prevail in the national capital, a group of protesting farmers has started providing ironing services at the Singhu border. The group takes turns and irons laundry for four hours each to ensure the protesting farmers are able to dry their clothes.
Farmers from the Capital’s neighbouring States have been protesting at the city’s borders for over 55 days now, against the three controversial farm laws and have demanded repeal of the laws.
Apart from the various resources and reinforcements that have been brought to the Singhu border, a group of farmers has started providing ironing services as a part of their “sewa.”
Sarvan Singh, a farmer from Amritsar, who is one of the volunteers, said: “Due to the weather, it was becoming difficult for clothes to dry. So we thought of starting this facility around six days ago. We are a group of around five, who are involved in taking care of the laundry. We brought two iron boxes and two ironing tables so that we can provide the services.”
Stating that there are an unaccountable number of clothes that the group has ironed over the last few days, Sewa Singh, a farmer from Ludhiana, who is also a volunteer at the facility, said: “We take turns to iron the clothes and each of us stay for around four hours each. We do not have a count of the number of clothes we iron each day. After using the washing machines, the farmers come to us with their laundry and we give it to them immediately.”
