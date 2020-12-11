A ‘gym ka langar’ comes up at the Singhu protest site

It has dumbbells, weight plates, bench, rod and two holders

A ‘gym ka langar’ has come up at the Singhu border for all the sportspersons who’ve joined the farmers in solidarity and anyone who wishes to work out.

This open gymnasium is equipped with dumbbells, weight plates, a bench, a rod and two holders. The bench and holding rods were made from scratch here in Delhi, the sportspersons who are managing the gym said.

The men behind the gym are Mangat Singh alias Mangi Bagga, former Captain of the Indian Kabaddi team, and Aman Hothy, a power lifter.

Mr. Hothy, who has a power lifting competition in Tamil Nadu in February, has joined the protest and is now practising here. “I am a farmer first and then a power lifter. We’ll all stay here till our problem is resolved,” he said.

Back home in Jalandhar, Mr. Hothy said, he works out early in the morning, after which he would go to the fields.

The power lifter said that he spends two hours working out in the morning and two hours in the evening. He and his peers spend the rest of the time managing the stage and activities around it. “This gym is for anyone and everyone who wants to work out. There are so many langars around here… one can call this ‘gym ka langar’,” he said.

“We’ve been fighting for our rights and nothing else. We are not asking for any favours,” he said.

Mr. Mangi said he and other Kabaddi and hockey players and athletes who have joined the protest manage the stage security, langars, and whatever other activities are required.