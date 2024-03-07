Farmers’ agitation: city sees heavy police deployment, traffic snarls

March 07, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - New Delhi:

Delhi’s border areas saw traffic snarls throughout the day due to restrictions imposed on vehicular movement in light of farmers’ agitation.

Several barricades were placed along the Delhi-Noida border, which also saw heavy police deployment. Checking of vehicles was intensified on roads leading to central Delhi.

The Delhi police said the vigil was also intensified along the city’s borders with Haryana at Tikri and Singhu and with Uttar Pradesh at Ghazipur. Heavy paramilitary force was also deployed at these points.

Police personnel were also deployed at railway and metro stations and at ISBT Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar, and Sarai Kale Khan to keep an eye on protestors trying to sneak into the city.

“Section 144 CrPC is already imposed in Delhi. We will not allow any gathering or assembly anywhere,” DCP (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rajeev Kumar said, “As per inputs, farmers may start marching towards Delhi from today [Wednesday]. Therefore, security has been tightened in many areas. We are also trying to ensure that the vehicular movement is disturbed as little as possible.”

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), the two farmer bodies that have been at the forefront of the farmers’ agitation, had on Sunday called upon farmers across the country to reach the Capital on Wednesday.