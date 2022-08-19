Excise Policy case: CBI conducts searches on Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's premises

The searches are under way in 7 States and a Union Territory.

A CBI official during a raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches at 21 locations, including the premises of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection with the alleged irregularities in the State government's previous Excise Policy.

The searches, under way in seven States and a Union Territory, are also being carried out on the premises of the then Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and two more public servants, according to a CBI official.

Confirming that a CBI team had reached his residence, Mr. Sisodia through his Twitter handle said he was disappointed that those doing good work in the country were being harassed. "That is why our country could not become No.1," he said.

Mr. Sisodia, who holds the excise portfolio, said he would cooperate in the probe in order to find the truth, which would be established in court. He said that nothing incriminating had been found against him so far.

Stating that earlier the then Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested and now he was being targeted, Mr. Sisodia alleged the action was being taken to stop the good work being done in the areas of education and health in Delhi.

₹150 crore loss to the exchequer

Last month, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the revamped Excise Policy. According to an assessment report, the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 involved alleged violations and procedural lapses.

It was suspected that the policy led to a loss of over ₹150 crore to the exchequer.

Recently, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena suspended 11 officials, including the then Excise Commissioner and Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, in the same matter.

Raid a reward for good performance: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had then dismissed the allegations, stating that Mr. Sisodia was being targeted without any basis.

Reacting to Friday’s developments, Mr. Kejriwal said the CBI raid at his junior colleague’s house was the result of their good performance which is being appreciated globally.

“The day Delhi’s Education model was appreciated and Manish Sisodia’s photo appeared on the front page of New York Times, the Centre sent CBI at the residence of Manish.

“CBI is welcome. Will extend full cooperation. Earlier also there were raid and probe. Nothing came out. Nothing will come out now also,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

( With inputs from PTI)