Delhi’s air quality improves from “very poor” to “poor” category

School children wearing protective masks walk towards their school on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2019.

School children wearing protective masks walk towards their school on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2019.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Delhi’s Air Quality improved from “very poor” category to “poor” category on Thursday morning, giving some respite to people grappling with severe pollution.

The Air Quality Index was recorded at 2:14 this morning.

Also read: Delhi air pollution: Prepare scheme to stop stubble burning, says Supreme Court

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’ An AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

Watch | Stubble burning: M.S. Swaminathan's solution
 

The AQI recorded in Gurgaon was 168, Noida (247) and Ghaziabad (294).

The Meteorological Department forecast a generally cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain, and thundershowers during the day time on Thursday.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 28 degrees while the minimum was 17 degrees celsius, the MET said.

