Watch | Stubble burning: M.S. Swaminathan's solution

A video on M.S. Swaminathan's solution to the stubble burning problem around Delhi and neighbouring States

The stubble burning around Delhi and neighbouring States have become so worse in the past few days that farmers in these States are being blamed for their act. But, eminent agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan says blaming the farmers would offer no solution. Instead, set up rice bioparks, says Swaminathan, which could generate employment and cattle feed

