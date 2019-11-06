Delhi pollution: Supreme Court orders Rs. 100 per quintal support to small, marginal farmers who don't burn stubble

The Supreme Court, which lashed out at authorities on November 6 for failing to curb severe air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, directed the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide support of Rs. 100/quintal within seven days to small and marginal farmers who have not burned the stubble.

Observing that “agriculture is the backbone of the country’s economy and it’s bounden duty of the state to look after the interest of farmers”, a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said it is absolutely necessary that the farmers are provided necessary machines to prevent stubble burning.

The bench, also comprising Justice Deepak Gupta, directed the Centre and state governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to prepare a comprehensive scheme within three months to take care of environmental issues.

“It is a shocking state of affairs that there are unpaved routes and pits in the national capital of the country,” the bench observed during the hearing.

During the hearing, the Bench said it is a question of life and death of crores of people in Delhi-NCR region and the authorities have to be held responsible for its failure to curb it.

“Can you permit people to die like this due to pollution? Can you permit the country to go back by 100 years,” the Bench observed.

“We have to make government responsible for this,” the Bench said and asked, “Why can’t government machinery stop stubble burning?”

Coming down heavily on State governments, the top court said that if they don’t bother about people, they have no right to be in power.

“You (States) have forgotten the concept of welfare government. They are not bothered about poor people, this is very unfortunate,” said the Bench.

It also questioned as to why the State governments cannot collect and purchase stubble from farmers.

“We expect more from the democratic government of the country to deal with the issue of stubble burning and curb pollution,” the Bench said, adding that “it is a question of life and death of crores of people. We have to make govt responsible for this”.