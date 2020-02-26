Delhi

Delhi violence | death toll rises to 17

A shop burns as a mob sets it on fire during the violence between two groups in New Delhi on Feb. 25, 2020.

A shop burns as a mob sets it on fire during the violence between two groups in New Delhi on Feb. 25, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

Four more dead bodies were brought to GTB hospital confirmed hospital sources on Wednesday morning taking the total death toll to 17 in the violence in Delhi’s north east area.

“The bodies were brought to us from Lok Nayak Hospital this morning. We can’t share any more details,” said a senior hospital official here.

Till last night about 150 injured were brought to the hospital.

Also read: Curfew imposed in some parts, shoot-at-sight orders issued

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2020 9:07:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-violence-death-toll-rises-to-17/article30919252.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY